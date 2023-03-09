SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha on Wednesday arrested accountant of irrigation department over corruption.
According to a spokesperson here, Muhammad Imran, employee of irrigation office, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that accountant of the office Muhammad Sami Ullah was habitual of taking bribe from his subordinates and was demanding three thousand rupees for resolving salary issue, while he had already given Rs360,000 to him as bribe on some account bills matters.
Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram, circle officer to investigate the matter. Muhammad Akram alongwith Senior Civil Judge, Noor Ullah raided and arrested Sami Ullah red-handed and recovered the bribe, informed the ACE spokesperson.
PFA DESTROYS VEGETABLES GROWN WITH SEWAGE
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday destroyed vegetables cultivated over 16-kanal land with sewerage water in Sargodha.
According to a PFA spokesperson, a team headed by Deputy Director Operation Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an operation near at Al-Nawaz City in tehsil Bhalwal and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops by plowing with the help of a tractor. Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there was a complete ban on the cultivation of vegetables with sewage water throughout the province, he added.