Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha on Wednesday arrested ac­countant of irrigation department over corruption.

According to a spokesperson here, Mu­hammad Imran, employee of irrigation office, submitted an application to Re­gional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that accountant of the office Mu­hammad Sami Ullah was habitual of tak­ing bribe from his subordinates and was demanding three thousand rupees for re­solving salary issue, while he had already given Rs360,000 to him as bribe on some account bills matters.

Upon receiving the application, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Muhammad Akram, circle officer to investigate the matter. Muhammad Akram alongwith Senior Civ­il Judge, Noor Ullah raided and arrested Sami Ullah red-handed and recovered the bribe, informed the ACE spokesperson.

PFA DESTROYS VEGETABLES GROWN WITH SEWAGE

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday destroyed vegetables culti­vated over 16-kanal land with sewerage water in Sargodha.

According to a PFA spokesperson, a team headed by Deputy Director Opera­tion Shahbaz Sarwar carried out an oper­ation near at Al-Nawaz City in tehsil Bhal­wal and destroyed mustard, turnips and spinach crops by plowing with the help of a tractor. Vegetables grown in toxic water cause dangerous diseases and there was a complete ban on the cultivation of vege­tables with sewage water throughout the province, he added.