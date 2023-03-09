Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cops of capital city police on Wednesday baton-charged the participants of Aurat March who attempted to storm into a no-go area. The area outside National Press Club turned into a battle field when the protestors of Aurat March made advancement to area blocked by police by placing barbed wires and other barricades.

The protestors chanted slogans against officers of Islamabad police and turned the action as “brutality against women on eve of International Women’s Day.” Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah has ordered suspension of the police officers and cops involved in restoring baton charge on participants of Aurat March. Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also took notice of the incident and sought report from DIG Operations. According to details, Aurat March turned violent as protesters and law enforcers came face to face.

A female participant of Aurat March attempted to make forced entry into no-go area by breaching police security. She also tried to catch SP from his arm who reacted and shouted at woman, “Don’t touch me.” Meanwhile, the cops having sticks into hands started beating the participants of Aurat March in order to push them behind from the barricades placed by the police to stop marchers from entering in no-go area. Clips of the violent incident surfaced on social media showing the cops first tried to prevent the feminist activists from barging into the restricted area which prompted a heated debate. Saleha Rauf, an activist, can be seen trading blows with SP Islamabad Nosherwan Ali, who yelled and warned not to touch him, according to videos which went viral on social media.

The verbal spat later escalated when Aurat March members tried to enter the no-go area, forcing cops to use baton charge to dispel the enraged agitators. Women at the march alleged that the police had “tried hard to stop the rally.” Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman also participated in the rally and strongly condemned the violence that broke out. Taking to her Twitter handle, Sherry Rehman said: “Friends from Aurat Azadi March are rightly upset.

The Islamabad police had NO business laathi charging a small peaceful procession. It is the women holding laathis that need to be pushed back, not progressive women. Sad to see this happening. Will seek an inquiry” In another tweet, she said: “I strongly condemn this violence and have sought an inquiry on the incident. There is no excuse for this. That too on Int’l Women’s Day. This is not what we fought for and will not tolerate it. Has been brought to the Interior Minister’s notice.” During the rally, participants chanted slogans for women’s rights and were joined by transgender people, whom the police stopped to question. On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah has also taken notice of the incident. “The police personnel involved in baton-charging the participants of the Women’s March have been suspended. Moreover, other persons responsible for misbehavior are also being identified, and proper action will be taken against them too.”

The Islamabad Police too took to their Twitter handle and wrote: “Islamabad Police stands with the march participants in the struggle and protection of women’s rights. IG Islamabad has directed the DIG Operations to ensure the security of Aurat March and Tahuzaf Feminist Rallies.” Spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Police also confirmed that the three officials who hit women with batons have been suspended.

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the Aurat March incident that took place at National Press Club and sought an immediate report from DIG Operations. Islamabad Capital Police apologizes for this incident. While IGP Islamabad has directed DIG Operations to determine the responsible and take prompt action against them upon which three officials were immediately suspended and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital Police stands with the participants of the march in the struggle and protection of women’s rights. IGP Islamabad has further directed DIG Operations to ensure the safety of Women’s march and women’s rights protection rallies.