PESHAWAR - The sports directorate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar kicked off a colourful one-day fun fair fest 2023 at the main campus. The festival was inaugurated by the University’s Registrar, Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, who was joined by the Director Sports, Dr Inayat Shah, as well as the heads of various institutions and departments, faculty, and a large number of students.

The goal of organising the fun fair was to highlight students’ hidden creativity through co-curricular activities. Along with the cultural show, an auto show, drama, comic sketches, and mushaira were also organised in the second part of the fun fair, in which students actively participated, and the mushaira was presided over by a well-known poet Anwar Masood. He received a standing ovation from the audience for his humorous poetry, and he praised KMU’s positive activities. Prof. Dr Salim Gandapur, the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony, stated that KMU has the honour of giving equal importance to academic and research activities as well as co-curricular activities of students. He stated that the goal of organising this event is to give students opportunities to develop their hidden co-curricular skills