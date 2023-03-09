Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa government has urged the masses to help the security and law enforcement agencies in countering terrorism and crimes by keeping an eye on suspicious activities and persons around them. a public message issued here by the provincial information department has asked the people to dial helpline 1125 or mobile numbers 0325-1855653, and 0336-1816106 in case of any suspicious activities assuring that the identity of the informer would be kept secret.

It said that unfortunately, the province has witnessed severe terrorist attacks from the last few years. For this purpose, the Government was committed to introducing such initiatives so that the general public could also play their roles and help the security agencies. It said that the general public could play an imperative role by timely updating the information about suspicious activities on the given helpline. The helpline number “1125” could be accessed by the public round the clock directly by using mobile phones or pTCL.