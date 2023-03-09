Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday removed an office objection to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seek­ing foolproof security and permission to mark his atten­dance in cases against him through video link. Justice Shahid Karim took up the pe­tition as an objection case af­ter the LHC registrar office had put an objection to the petition. Imran Khan’s coun­sel argued before the court that the office had put an ob­jection over impleading some respondents and he was ready to delete the name of those re­spondents from the petition