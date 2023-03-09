Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organ­iser Maryam Nawaz Shar­if Wednesday demanded court-martial of former In­ter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed allegedly for con­spiring to topple the PML-N government and back­ing Imran Khan’s govern­ment for four years.

In a YouTube interview, she said the former DG ISI should face consequenc­es for his extra-constitu­tional actions to prevent anyone from repeating such misconduct in the future. “I knocked on the court’s door against Gen Faiz Hameed when he was the head of the ISI. I submitted the entire evi­dence along with the pe­tition in court. The major evidence (in the petition) was the former general’s visit to the house of Is­lamabad High Court’s for­mer judge Shahukat Aziz Siddiqui, and asked him to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and not approve their bail,” she said, adding that Sid­diqui said on camera that when he asked how come you (Gen Faiz) know that the father and the daugh­ter duo will be sentenced, he (Gen Faiz) said they have worked for two years on that.“

PML-N leader also clar­ified that the ‘institu­tions’ must not be target­ed but only black-sheep in them. Maryam Nawaz also voiced criticism against former chief jus­tice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, whom she described as the prima­ry “national culprit” and still active in his capacity.

Earlier, addressing the participants of an event in connection with the International Women’s Day, she said that her fa­ther Nawaz Sharif always welcomed her (Maryam) by rising up from his seat and her father always re­spected his wife and this was training from her home. “Once a person suggested Imran to own his daughter, but he re­fused by saying that it would end his politics,” Maryam claimed. She said that a respectable man could never prefer his politics over his daugh­ter. She asked Imran to ac­cept his daughter and give her respect. She promised that the court would be requested not to disqual­ify Imran on that matter. “I respect Jamima Khan as she is looking after Im­ran’s daughter, though she is not her real moth­er,” she added. A per­son who did not own his daughter, how come he could give respect to the nation’s daughters, she raised a question. “I am referring to a mental dis­ease of Niazi, and it is not a personal attack,” she added. She said that the PTI was a strange par­ty in a way, where wom­en came to protect men and their leader and what they had to face was clear in an audio tape between Dr Yasmin Rashid and a woman leader of the PTI. If women were harassed like in the PTI did, then which respectable family would allow their daugh­ters to go for politics, she questioned.

She said that talking about Imran’s daugh­ter Tyrian White was not a personal attack be­cause he told a lie about his daughter and the case about it was in the courts. “It is not his per­sonal matter as he is not accepting her as his daughter in the courts,” she said.