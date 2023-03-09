LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday demanded court-martial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) DG Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed allegedly for conspiring to topple the PML-N government and backing Imran Khan’s government for four years.
In a YouTube interview, she said the former DG ISI should face consequences for his extra-constitutional actions to prevent anyone from repeating such misconduct in the future. “I knocked on the court’s door against Gen Faiz Hameed when he was the head of the ISI. I submitted the entire evidence along with the petition in court. The major evidence (in the petition) was the former general’s visit to the house of Islamabad High Court’s former judge Shahukat Aziz Siddiqui, and asked him to punish Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and not approve their bail,” she said, adding that Siddiqui said on camera that when he asked how come you (Gen Faiz) know that the father and the daughter duo will be sentenced, he (Gen Faiz) said they have worked for two years on that.“
PML-N leader also clarified that the ‘institutions’ must not be targeted but only black-sheep in them. Maryam Nawaz also voiced criticism against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, whom she described as the primary “national culprit” and still active in his capacity.
Earlier, addressing the participants of an event in connection with the International Women’s Day, she said that her father Nawaz Sharif always welcomed her (Maryam) by rising up from his seat and her father always respected his wife and this was training from her home. “Once a person suggested Imran to own his daughter, but he refused by saying that it would end his politics,” Maryam claimed. She said that a respectable man could never prefer his politics over his daughter. She asked Imran to accept his daughter and give her respect. She promised that the court would be requested not to disqualify Imran on that matter. “I respect Jamima Khan as she is looking after Imran’s daughter, though she is not her real mother,” she added. A person who did not own his daughter, how come he could give respect to the nation’s daughters, she raised a question. “I am referring to a mental disease of Niazi, and it is not a personal attack,” she added. She said that the PTI was a strange party in a way, where women came to protect men and their leader and what they had to face was clear in an audio tape between Dr Yasmin Rashid and a woman leader of the PTI. If women were harassed like in the PTI did, then which respectable family would allow their daughters to go for politics, she questioned.
She said that talking about Imran’s daughter Tyrian White was not a personal attack because he told a lie about his daughter and the case about it was in the courts. “It is not his personal matter as he is not accepting her as his daughter in the courts,” she said.