Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while holding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan responsible for death of party worker on Wednesday said that the young generation can play its role in changing the fate of the country.

Addressing party's youth leadership in Lahore on Thursday, she said that the former prime minister is using youngsters for his politics instead of thinking about their future. “If any party has a plan for the development of the youth, it is the PML-N,” she said adding that there will be large number of youth in the upcoming Parliament.

Ms Nawaz also demanded an investigation into the death of the youth outside Zaman Park and said that the country cannot progress without justice.

Further firing a broadside at the PTI chairman, Maryam Nawaz said it is unfortunate that Mr Khan is ready to lead a political rally but not to appear before court.

The PML-N senior vice president went on to say that the youth is the biggest stakeholder of Pakistan, and PML-N gave the first youth programme. “We do not believe in hollow slogans but practical work for the youth, adding that we have to provide opportunities for the youth.”