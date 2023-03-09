Share:

Manzoor - afridi and sawal Nazir, the caretaker ministers of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, have directed the municipal authorities of Khyber district to expedite work on drinking water and sanitation schemes in the district. In this regard, excise Minister Manzoor afridi specifically met with provincial Minister for Local Government and rural Development sawal Nazir at his office Local Government secretariat peshawar and discussed the problems that the people of Khyber face in terms of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities. Following that, the Local Government Minister summoned the relevant municipal officers to his office, where they briefed the ministers on the beautification, water supply, and hygiene projects in the Khyber district.

The Minister LG directed that work on these ongoing schemes be accelerated and completed as soon as possible so that the people there can benefit from them in the coming summer and the fruits of these billions of rupee development projects can reach the people on time. The municipal administration of Khyber assured that all ongoing schemes would be completed on an emergency basis.