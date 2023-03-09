Share:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that the number of cases in connection with missing persons had increased in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure.

Elahi called on the delegation of the former lawmakers, during which the kidnapping of Zubair Ahmed Khan was vehemently condemned. Elahi said, “Zubair Ahmad Khan was arrested outside his house in front of his family.”

He blamed the federal and caretaker Punjab governments for “crossing all limits in terms of violence.”

Continuing to speak in favor of his aide, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said, “Zubair Ahmad Khan worked hand in hand with the Pakistan Army and Turkish society in helping the flood-stricken people.

Our companions are being kidnapped illegally from their homes by unknown persons.”