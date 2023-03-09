Share:

LAHORE - Phenomenal Naqash Tahir helped District South beat District Central by 59-45 in the final to win the Karachi Games Basketball Boys Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. From the winning team, Naqash was top scorer with 23 points, Ahmed scored 14 points and Rajkumar Lakhwani 10. Aun Akram scored 17 points, Ali Hasan 12 and Bilal Agral 11 for runners-up. Michael Turner, Daniyal Marwat and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan performed the duties of technical officials. Naqash Tahir of District South was named man of the tournament, Mubariz Ahmed, emerging player, Haris Shahid and Daniyal Marwat best talent. KMC Senior Director IT Department Muhammad Basheer Siddiqui was the chief guest and distributed trophies and medals among the players. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, M Yaqoob, Aslam Niazi, Malik Mutahir and others were present.