BAHAWALPUR - Former senator hailing from Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Saud Majeed on Wednes­day claimed that the party’s supre­mo Nawaz Sharif was planning to return to the country in the month of Ramazan.

According to him, this assumption he concluded while meeting the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London. He expressed his views while talking to the media persons at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme held at Bahawalpur Press Club here.

“I had visited the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London and held a meeting with him,” he said, adding that Nawaz was likely to arrive in Pakistan in the holy month of Ramazan just before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The former senator also credited Nawaz for putting the country on the track of development. “Credit goes to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for launching mega development projects, constructing motorways, and making the country an economic power,” he said.

The PML-N ex-senator said the coun­try got rid of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) programme during the ten­ure of Nawaz, also adding that then the national exchequer had enough reserves and the economy was progressing.

In reply to a question, he said Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PML-N Maryam Nawaz had been as­signed tasks from her father to reorgan­ise the party, mobilise the youth and ac­tivate the social media wing of the party.

Moreover, he claimed that the govern­ment so far had not taken any final deci­sion to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. “The deci­sion to arrest Imran Khan was yet to be taken,” he said.