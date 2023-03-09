Share:

Last month, the Oil Companies Advisory Council raised red flags over the closure of letters of credit for fuel imports and a potential fuel chain disruption. More than three dozen refineries had complained about the shortage of exchange reserves and refusal of private banks, predicting an eventual collapse of the supply chain. The oil industry continues to remain on this verge as arranging crude oil and petroleum products are proving especially difficult.

With the currency depreciation and increased policy rate, challenges by the OCAC are being reported again. However, the policy ask by the association remains difficult to concede to. It is true that recent economic conditions have dented operations significantly and the severe impact of depreciation is not being contested. A persistent request to “recover losses” implies an increase in prices, which are already being adjusted frequently.

For the general consumer, affordability has become impossible. Already, much leeway has been given to the sector and prices are being increased as much as possible. A recovery of industry losses is important and the inland freight equalization margin is also legitimate as an ask, but the unaffordability crisis will hamper consumer livelihoods, well-being, and day-to-day life to an excruciating extent.

It is true that Pakistan’s oil refining industry produces critical fuels and must be invested in them as it could strengthen the economy by import substitutions. Likewise, we spent $4.9 billion in FY23 on importing petroleum and diesel. Compare this with the surge in international barrel prices, it is no surprise that operations have become difficult. However, investments and recovery of losses at the moment are increasingly difficult, and the reform can only be undertaken in the long term. For now, the aim is to stay afloat.

Therefore, the path forward is difficult. On one hand, we cannot afford a collapse of an industry so integral to functioning but the public must also be shielded from price hikes as much as they can. Already, all industries are struggling and more than that, the brunt of the burden is being faced by the public. It is hoped that a mechanism for recovery will be brainstormed that does minimal damage to citizens.