LAHORE - Pakistan’s talented young golfer Omar Khalid Hussain made an impressive debut in the Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship at the Doha Golf Club finishing sixth in the prestigious event. Omar, who is the youngest ever National Amateur champion of Pakistan, carded two-over par 74 in the final round of the championship to take the sixth spot. This is the first time that Omar has taken part in the Qatar Open, which featured 124 international players from all over the world.

The championship was played at the long and challenging Doha Golf Club, which recently hosted the USD2.5 million Qatar International Series Golf Championship. The event saw in action top international players including LIV Golf stars. Omar, 18, a student of Karachi’s Nixor College, had rounds of 76, 75 and 74 in the championship. “It was a very tough course and the greens were extremely fast,” said Omar, who has represented Pakistan at the World Team Championship in Paris and the Asia Pacific Amateur in Thailand. He is the only Pakistani golfer to have made the cut in the United States Golf Association (USGA) Championship.