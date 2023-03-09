Share:

Peshawar - As many as 626 persons were arrested and weapons and other contrabands recovered during operations in the month of February, a senior official said on wednesday. Talking to journalists, ssp Operations haroon rasheed said that besides arrests, the police also recovered 55 Kalashnikovs, 622 pistols, 12 shotguns, 54 rifles, 2 Kalakovs, and around 19,000 bullets of various weapons.

Haroon rasheed said that human intelligence had been improved in peshawar and coordination with other security agencies had also been strengthened to crack down on criminal elements. he said that the cops had been directed to take across-the-board actions against those involved in various crimes and that to behave well with the ordinary public during their actions and operations