Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistani society was committed to promoting olive culture in the country, agreed a panel of experts from the Embassy of Italy and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). The experts were addressing a Roundtable discussion on “Holistic Development of Pakistani Olive Supply Chain” organised by the IRS here on Wednesday. Representatives from the Italian embassy and government, along with stakeholders in Pakistan’s agriculture industry, gathered today to discuss the development of the Pakistani Olive Value Chain.

The project began in March 2022 and has involved stakeholder training in preparation for today’s discussions, which aimed to gather necessary input from all parties involved.

Italian Ambassador, in a welcome speech at a stakeholder discussion, expressed that the best kind of olive needs experts and if Pakistanis get used to using olive oil, the Italian government would love to continue the project. Dr. Constantino Parma, who represents the government and international organizations, spoke next and stressed the importance of collaboration in the project. He thanked all the attendees and emphasized the need to determine an action plan.

Dr. Gianluigi Cartone, a rural policy expert from CIHEAM Bari, presented his recommendations for a holistic development of the Pakistani Olive Value Chain, including a SWOT analysis and suggestions for increasing production through the use of machines. To support the growth of the olive industry in Pakistan, stakeholders agreed on the formation of a Pakistan Olive Oil Association/ Council, which would include representation from public and private sector stakeholders to regulate and govern the sector.