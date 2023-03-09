Share:

“Be a pineapple: Stand tall, wear a crown,

and be sweet on the inside.”

–Katherine Gaskin

Pineapples are believed to have originated in the Brazilian rainforests and were harvested by native tribes throughout South and Central America. Back when Christopher Columbus landed in the new world by 1493, the Spaniards named the fruit pina due to its resemblance to pinecones. He decided to bring the fruit back to Spain, where it became very popular thus inspiring its growth across Europe. The English added the world apple to the end of pina to associate the new fruit with other delicious fruits. This prompted their imports after mass production, causing the fruit to gain immense popularity across the world as well.