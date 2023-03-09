Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated International Women’s Day at CBD House Punjab. The aim of the ceremony was to honor and motivate women in every aspect of life. The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is “Innovation and technology for gender equality,” emphasizing the role of technology in bridging the gender gap and promoting equality for all.

The event was attended by the COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, the Directorate Heads of CBD Punjab, and the female staff of CBD Punjab. The speakers at the event highlighted the importance of gender equality in the workplace and the role of women in the development of society. While expressing his view, COO of CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua said, “We believe that women are an integral part of our society and their contribution is invaluable. We at CBD Punjab are committed to providing them with equal opportunities and we will continue to support their growth and development. Our religion Islam has given equal rights to women and nominated them as a respectable part of the society.”

The female staff of CBD Punjab were also presented with certificates of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The certificates were a token of gratitude from the management of CBD Punjab for their female staff’s contribution to the authority. The certificates were presented by the COO of CBD Punjab.