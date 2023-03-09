Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that people of all faiths have absolute religious freedom in Pakistan and sharing mutual love and unity is important for all of us. He expressed these views while addressing during the festival of Holi with the Hindu community at KMC Sports Complex here on Wednesday. He said that they have many talented people, and Karachi is a multi-religious and multi-linguistic city. We are all Pakistanis first, Holi is a festival of colors that is celebrated all over the world, he added.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain and other officers were also present. Sindh Government Director Minority Affairs Mahesh Lal Dadani, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Solidarity Department Superintendent Naimatullah Pathan and others were also present in the ceremony.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that Pakistan’s message to the whole world is that of peace. The purpose of celebrating today’s festival is to send a message of love and sincerity to the Hindu community. There is a need, all the people of the community will work together for the development of the city and the country, and all the people living in this country should work for the development of their city and the country.