Share:

Two Pakistani physicians, Dr. Erum Qalbani and Dr. Mansour Memon, have dedicated their lives to philanthropy, working to make a difference in the lives of people throughout Pakistan. Their work is multi-faceted, spanning various causes from healthcare to education and beyond, and they are widely respected for their contributions to the country.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Qalbani and Dr. Memon worked tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the Pakistani community were not left behind. They provided vital supplies like food and medical equipment to families living in poverty or without access to healthcare services. They worked closely with local NGOs and organizations to identify those in need, while also raising awareness about preventative measures like social distancing.

Following the 2022 floods in Pakistan, the duo continued their philanthropic work by creating tent accommodations for flood victims in two different areas. This helped provide shelter to those who had been displaced and were left without homes.

Dr. Qalbani and Dr. Memon have also made a significant contribution to the healthcare industry in Pakistan and the Middle East. They facilitated the recruitment of more than 1000 healthcare professionals from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This drive was a huge success, providing healthcare professionals with access to better working conditions and salaries. The recruitment process included various mandatory screenings and certifications for each candidate, ensuring that all parties benefited.

In addition, the couple has made generous donations that have enabled overseas Pakistani families to gain access to the resources they need for safe and successful resettlement back in Pakistan or elsewhere. This includes medical aid, food, clothing, shelter, transportation, and necessary documents like birth certificates and passports.

Dr. Qalbani and Dr. Memon believe in helping humanity with dignity and humility, and their work has been instrumental in supporting the rights of Overseas Pakistanis, advocating for their causes, and providing them with resources to improve their quality of life. They serve as an example of how passion, hard work, and determination can make a difference in the world, and are a true source of inspiration for future generations.