ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said International Women's Day is the day to recognise the key role of women in society and their contribution to the evolution of human civilization.
He said history witnesses that the development of human society is not possible without the constructive role of women. Shehbaz Sharif said our religion Islam granted equal rights to women 14 hundred years ago.
The prime minister stressed that the entire society had to work together to ensure more empowerment, protection and fair rights for women. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said young Pakistani girls, such as human rights and climate change activist Ayisha Siddiqa, were hope for the country’s bright future. In his tweet on International Women’s Day, he said the young trailblazers were using their talent to make the world a better place. Ayisha Siddiqa, 24, recently made it to the Time magazine’s Women of the Year which acknowledged her efforts in raising her voice for a safe planet. “These girls represent hope and a promise of a bright future,” the prime minister said. Siddiqa co-founded Polluters Out, a global youth activist coalition, and helped launch the Fossil Free University, an activism training course.