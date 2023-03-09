Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, in his mes­sage, said Internation­al Women's Day is the day to recognise the key role of women in soci­ety and their contribu­tion to the evolution of human civilization.

He said history wit­nesses that the devel­opment of human so­ciety is not possible without the construc­tive role of women. Shehbaz Sharif said our religion Islam granted equal rights to women 14 hundred years ago.

The prime minister stressed that the entire so­ciety had to work together to ensure more empower­ment, protection and fair rights for women. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif also said young Pakistani girls, such as human rights and climate change activist Ayisha Sid­diqa, were hope for the coun­try’s bright future. In his tweet on International Wom­en’s Day, he said the young trailblazers were using their talent to make the world a better place. Ayisha Siddiqa, 24, recently made it to the Time magazine’s Women of the Year which acknowledged her efforts in raising her voice for a safe planet. “These girls represent hope and a prom­ise of a bright future,” the prime minister said. Siddiqa co-founded Polluters Out, a global youth activist coalition, and helped launch the Fossil Free University, an activism training course.