Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources said that the national clean air policy of the Ministry of Climate Change will be approved during the meeting. Power division will brief the cabinet on implementation of energy saving plan.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on March 1 and March 6. The approval of the decisions of the January 6 meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation is also part of agenda.

Sources also informed that a report on the PTI rally in Lahore as well as the injuries sustained by police personnel during the rally will be presented during the meeting. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will give a briefing regarding the injured police officials.