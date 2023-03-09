Share:

LARKANA-PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said in a statement on Wednesday that constitutionally, elections were mandatory within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies. The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 and the KPK Assembly on January 18, adding the President gave the 30th April date for Punjab elections after expiry of 90 days deadline against the constitution and the approval is a step against the constitution then why is the Supreme Court silent on the violation of the constitution?

He said that the question is whether the Supreme Court has given permission to the President to take steps against the Constitution regarding elections. He said that what was the intention of the chief ministers in dissolving the Punjab and KPK assemblies in the court’s suo moto notice? and why the Court has not seen that point, he asked.

He said that the Chief Minister of any province could dissolve the provincial assembly if the law and order situation in the province was out of control and the members of the assembly did not have confidence in the Chief Minister adding in that time Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had also received the vote of confidence. He said that Punjab and KPK Assemblies had been dissolved under the intention of Imran Khan to push the country towards crisis and the court had not seen the constitutional justification and intention behind the dissolution of both the assemblies.

He said that according to the constitution, the elections have to be held in 90 days, so is the date of April 30 constitutional? Why is the Supreme Court silent on this? He said that if the elections can be held late after the constitutional period of 90 days, then why can’t the elections of the national and all the provincial assemblies in the country be held on the same day?

Khuhro further said that conducting the elections of the two provincial assemblies based on the old census and the old divisions and then holding the elections of the remaining two provincial assemblies including the National Assembly under the new census would be equivalent to dividing the country into two parts. He said that how would it be possible for the two provincial assemblies to be held on the old census and the remaining national and provincial assembly elections to be held on the new digital census. He said that how it would be possible to have governments in two provinces after the elections and then in the remaining two provinces including the National Assembly to have caretaker governments after the completion of the term, this process will raise questions on the transparency of the election and the two provincial assemblies. The election results will affect the results of the Centre and the remaining two assemblies, he said.

He said that the requirements of justice in the country should be equal for everyone, but the impression is becoming common that after the dictators in Pakistan, Imran Khan is being provided quick and cheap justice. Khuhro said that People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari’s reference hearing on the judicial killing of Shaheed Bhutto is still pending, but the hearing is not being conducted. He said that the leaders who made the country’s constitution and raised the voice of the people were hanged and killed, while the courts are waiting for him to provide cheap and immediate justice to those who speak against the constitution and institutions and push the country into crisis and chaos. It (impression) can only be terminated in the case of decisions based on justice, Khuhro added.