Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan was booked in another terrorism case after his party workers clashed with law enforcers, resulting in the death of at least one protester.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Raiwind. The first information report (FIR) includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs, and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were thrashed.

The FIR named PTI chief Imran Khan, senior party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others behind clashes.

Clashes between PTI workers, police

Punjab police on Wednesday baton charged and teargassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a rally in Lahore. A PTI worker namely Ali Bilal was allegedly killed in the police action.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent personalities following the death of an activist due to police baton charge and teargas shelling at a Lahore rally.

Farrukh Habib, while talking to journalists in Lahore, had said that a PTI activist namely Ali Bilal was hit by a teargas shell fired by the police officials, whereas, he was subjected to brutal torture. Several PTI workers got seriously injured in teargas shelling by the police.

He said that Ali Bilal’s murder case will be lodged against the prime minister, caretaker Punjab CM, interior minister and CCPO Lahore. Habib said that he knew Ali Bilal for 10 years and he was not carrying any weapon or baton during the rally today.

The PTI leader said that the government also planned bloodshed in May and November and now they started the bloodshed from the Lahore rally.

On the other hand, the Punjab government spokesperson said that 11 police personnel were injured including Sabzazar and Township DSPs, SHO by the violence of PTI workers at Zaman Park.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi took notice of the death of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist in a scuffle with police officials during a rally in Lahore and ordered an investigation into the incident.