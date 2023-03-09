Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started on Thursday the proceedings to take legal action against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in connection with “delaying to announce the election date” in the province.

Former provincial minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said, "The KP governor was sent notice on behalf of legal expert Qazi Mohammad Anwar. The governor has not announced the election date despite consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)."

Mr Jhagra said, "We have started the proceedings of taking legal notice against the KP governor by sending the legal notice to him. The further strategy against Haji Ghulam Ali will be revealed soon."