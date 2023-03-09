Share:

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - The controversy of elections schedule in the two provinc­es (Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa) could not be fully resolved as the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced the general elections for the Punjab assembly fixing April 30 as the polling day.

The matter of election schedule for the KP assembly remained inconclusive despite the talks between KP Governor and top members of electoral watchdog were held in Peshawar the same day. The ECP, after a month-long political wrangling, final­ly issued the schedule for the elections in Punjab assembly. The top electoral body also is­sued a schedule for the by-elec­tions on the six vacant seats of the National Assembly. The mat­ter of elections schedule in Pun­jab reached an agreement as the public notice by the return­ing officer (RO) will be issued on March 11. The dates from March 12-14 have been specified for fil­ing of nomination papers.

The names of the nominated candidates will be published on March 15. Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is March 22, according to the press note issued by ECP.

It says March 27 will be the last date for filing of appeals against the ROs’ decisions, with April 3 as the last date for deciding ap­peals by the Appellate Tribunal.

The revised list of candidates will be published on April 4, while April 5 will be the last day for withdrawal of candida­ture and publishing the final list. Likewise, the election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on April 6 with poll­ing day as April 30. The notifica­tion said the schedule will also be applicable for reserved seats for women and minorities.

It may be mentioned here that the apex court last week in its verdict had said that the elec­tions to the Punjab and KP as­semblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. President Dr Arif Alvi and the KP governor would fix dates for Punjab and KP assemblies, re­spectively, in consultation with the ECP, according to the deci­sion by the court.

The electoral watchdog, fol­lowing the orders by the apex court, had written separate let­ters to the president and the KP governor. In the letter to Alvi, the electoral watchdog had pro­posed dates between April 30 and May 7 for the elections. The President on the same day had announced that elections in Pun­jab would be held on April 30.

ELECTION SCHEDULE IN KP REMAINS INCONCLUSIVE

The elections schedule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [KP] re­mained inconclusive, as the KP Governor Ghulam Ali delayed the matter for one more week.

The talks between KP Gover­nor Ghulam Ali and a delegation of ECP’s representatives could not resolve the pending matter, sources said.

The governor in his argu­ments asked about the securi­ty of voters on the elections day. The matter of voters list was also discussed with the delega­tion from the electoral body.

However, the commission members conveyed the gover­nor that he was constitutional­ly and legally bound to give the date for the elections.

ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, during the meeting, plain­ly conveyed to the governor that the commission’s team was only holding a meeting with him for the election date.

Speaking to The Nation, Gov­ernor Ghulam Ali stated that, “Today no consensus could be made on the election date in KP. However, we decided to meet on Tuesday (March 14) for another meeting on the matter.

To a query regarding law and order situation in the province, the governor said that every­one knew the ongoing security situation.

The KP Assembly was dis­solved in mid-January, and a caretaker setup was put in place to hold provincial assembly elections. Thus yet, no date for the elections has been set.

Wednesday’s meeting took place after Governor Ghulam Ali summoned ECP officials to a meeting to begin discussions on the election date.

A team of the ECP led by its secretary informed the gover­nor on the constitutional re­quirement that he set a date for the elections within 90 days.

An official said that the ECP team informed the governor that they were expected to dis­cuss the polling date while the ECP was in communication with the caretaker administration and others concerned about se­curity and other election-re­lated issues. Reportedly, a final date for the elections would be decided next week.

It was told that the commis­sion was in touch with the caretaker provincial govern­ment and federal law enforce­ment agencies for other ar­rangements.

Meanwhile, the ECP sum­moned the Interior Secretary and the Finance Secretary to­day to mutually deliberate the matters related to the arrange­ments in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP).

The commission, in a meet­ing with the concerned sec­retaries from both the minis­tries, will discuss preparations for the provincial general elec­tions in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

According to the Election Commission, the Ministry of Finance will be asked to en­sure the provision of funds for the elections, while the Interi­or Secretary will be asked to en­sure the availability of security personnel. The Interior Secre­tary will also be instructed to contact the GHQ and the Minis­try of Defence to ensure deploy­ment of Army and Rangers. The secretaries of the ministries will give a briefing to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the ECP re­leased the schedule for by-polls on six National Assem­bly seats: NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-108 (Fais­alabad-VIII), NA-118 (Nanka­na Sahib-11) and NA-239 (Ka­rachi-I).