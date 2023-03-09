ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - The controversy of elections schedule in the two provinces (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) could not be fully resolved as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced the general elections for the Punjab assembly fixing April 30 as the polling day.
The matter of election schedule for the KP assembly remained inconclusive despite the talks between KP Governor and top members of electoral watchdog were held in Peshawar the same day. The ECP, after a month-long political wrangling, finally issued the schedule for the elections in Punjab assembly. The top electoral body also issued a schedule for the by-elections on the six vacant seats of the National Assembly. The matter of elections schedule in Punjab reached an agreement as the public notice by the returning officer (RO) will be issued on March 11. The dates from March 12-14 have been specified for filing of nomination papers.
The names of the nominated candidates will be published on March 15. Last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is March 22, according to the press note issued by ECP.
It says March 27 will be the last date for filing of appeals against the ROs’ decisions, with April 3 as the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal.
The revised list of candidates will be published on April 4, while April 5 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidature and publishing the final list. Likewise, the election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on April 6 with polling day as April 30. The notification said the schedule will also be applicable for reserved seats for women and minorities.
It may be mentioned here that the apex court last week in its verdict had said that the elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days. President Dr Arif Alvi and the KP governor would fix dates for Punjab and KP assemblies, respectively, in consultation with the ECP, according to the decision by the court.
The electoral watchdog, following the orders by the apex court, had written separate letters to the president and the KP governor. In the letter to Alvi, the electoral watchdog had proposed dates between April 30 and May 7 for the elections. The President on the same day had announced that elections in Punjab would be held on April 30.
ELECTION SCHEDULE IN KP REMAINS INCONCLUSIVE
The elections schedule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [KP] remained inconclusive, as the KP Governor Ghulam Ali delayed the matter for one more week.
The talks between KP Governor Ghulam Ali and a delegation of ECP’s representatives could not resolve the pending matter, sources said.
The governor in his arguments asked about the security of voters on the elections day. The matter of voters list was also discussed with the delegation from the electoral body.
However, the commission members conveyed the governor that he was constitutionally and legally bound to give the date for the elections.
ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, during the meeting, plainly conveyed to the governor that the commission’s team was only holding a meeting with him for the election date.
Speaking to The Nation, Governor Ghulam Ali stated that, “Today no consensus could be made on the election date in KP. However, we decided to meet on Tuesday (March 14) for another meeting on the matter.
To a query regarding law and order situation in the province, the governor said that everyone knew the ongoing security situation.
The KP Assembly was dissolved in mid-January, and a caretaker setup was put in place to hold provincial assembly elections. Thus yet, no date for the elections has been set.
Wednesday’s meeting took place after Governor Ghulam Ali summoned ECP officials to a meeting to begin discussions on the election date.
A team of the ECP led by its secretary informed the governor on the constitutional requirement that he set a date for the elections within 90 days.
An official said that the ECP team informed the governor that they were expected to discuss the polling date while the ECP was in communication with the caretaker administration and others concerned about security and other election-related issues. Reportedly, a final date for the elections would be decided next week.
It was told that the commission was in touch with the caretaker provincial government and federal law enforcement agencies for other arrangements.
Meanwhile, the ECP summoned the Interior Secretary and the Finance Secretary today to mutually deliberate the matters related to the arrangements in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The commission, in a meeting with the concerned secretaries from both the ministries, will discuss preparations for the provincial general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the Election Commission, the Ministry of Finance will be asked to ensure the provision of funds for the elections, while the Interior Secretary will be asked to ensure the availability of security personnel. The Interior Secretary will also be instructed to contact the GHQ and the Ministry of Defence to ensure deployment of Army and Rangers. The secretaries of the ministries will give a briefing to the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, the ECP released the schedule for by-polls on six National Assembly seats: NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-11) and NA-239 (Karachi-I).