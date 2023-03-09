Share:

LARKANA-The activists of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) took out a Foot March (Piyadal March) from Naundero reached here on Wednesday after walking on foot for over 25 kilometers against digital census tyranny, inflation, water scarcity and dacoity over natural resources arrived at Jinnah Bagh Chowk where they were welcomed by showering flowers on the leaders and workers. They shouted slogans while holding a large banner in their hands.

QAT District President Sikander Lashari, General Secretary lawyer Aslam Soomro, Jamil Ahmad Memon, Ghulam Shabir Jatoi, Jamil Ahmed Laar, Abdul Rahman Supro, Amanullah Bhutto, Yusuf Detho, Waseem Abro and others said that digital census is being conducted ahead of its legal schedule to please a terrorist group by corrupt rulers for nefarious plot to convert Sindhi people into minority, counting millions of illegal Afghans, Bengalis, Biharis, Burmese, Indians and other unlawful foreigners in Karachi to protect them which will not be accepted. Therefore, they added, we consider the digital census as an attack on the unity of Sindh by turning the Sindhi people into a minority and a conspiracy which will not be tolerated. They said that the rulers who have been in power for 15 years have destroyed the agriculture of Sindh and raised the inflation to the sky and two times meal has been snatched from the poor who are already facing the worst poverty.

They said poor have been forced to sell their loved ones and commit suicides. They said that corrupt rulers have sold Sindh’s oil, gas, minerals and other natural wealth and resources of Sindh to the federal government and the lands of the province have been destroyed which have become dried due to construction of unlawful dams over Indus River and Kohistan coastal lands are being sold to their henchmen. They said that is why QAT has come out on roads against these massive injustices. They demanded to immediately stop the digital census, control the inflation and avoid the process of stealing water and other natural resources of Sindh.