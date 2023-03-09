Share:

RAWALPINDI - Quetta Gladiators’ opening batter Jason Roy was phenomenal with the bat as he smashed 145 runs to help Quetta Gladiators chase down record 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi during 25th match of the Pakistan Super League 8. History was created in Rawalpindi when Roy pulled off an unbelievable run-chase for Gladiators.

His exuberant knock of 145 helped the Gladiators chase down 241 runs in 18.2 overs. Roy garnered all the praises as he was astonishing with the bat during the successful highest run-chase in PSL’s history. He smoked 20 boundaries and five maximums to score the highest individual total of PSL.

The previous highest was 127 scored by Colin Ingram in 2019. Set to chase a mammoth total of 241 runs, Roy alongside his opening partner Martin Guptill gave a fiery start to Babar Azam-led Zalmi. Guptill was caught and bowled by Wahab Riaz whereas Roy didn’t look back. He alongside Will Smeed scored 109 off just 55 balls. Smeed supported him well with 22-ball 26.

M Hafeez also partnered strongly with Roy as they both yielded 93 off 39 balls. Hafeez remained unbeaten for 41 laced with six fours and two sixes. Only Wahab and Mujeeb ur Rehman could take a wicket each for Zalmi. Earlier, Babar replied to his critics with the bat by scoring his maiden century in PSL with a strike-rate of 171.66. In 25th match of the ongoing PSL 8, Babar alongside Saim Ayub stole the show with a magnificent opening partnership as Peshawar managed to score 240-2 against Quetta Gladiators.

The two batters scored 162 runs off 81 balls to register the second-highest partnership in tournament’s history. Saim continued his top form and smashed 74 off just 34 balls including all of his unbelievable shots. The left-handed batter impressed viewers by smashing six fours and five sixes.

The young gun was bagged by Dwaine Pretorius with a slower delivery in 14th over. But, Babar kept going and scored his first PSL century. The skipper suffered from immense criticism for his strikerate in the previous match. However, he proved himself yet again to score a century that too with an improved scoring rate. He got run out after scoring 115 laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes. In the end, Rovman Powell contributed quick 18-ball 35. Pretorius was the lone wickettaker in the first innings.