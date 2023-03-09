Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee weakened by Rs 1.26 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 279.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 278.2 and Rs 281 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.94 and closed at Rs 294.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).