Peshawar - Caretaker’s special adviser Khyber pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Zakat Ushr, social welfare, special education, and women empowerment according to salma Begum, women’s roles in society have always been important, and women have made a name for themselves in every field.

As the world moves towards digitization, along with economic and political empowerment for women, technology education and literacy have become increasingly important. she was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony commemorating International women’s Day in peshawar, which was organised by the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Commission on the status of women in special collaboration with the Khyber pakhtunkhwa project Co-water International Government of Canada. While DSP Traffic Peshawar spoke, secretary KpCsw rubin haider Bukhari, shabina Gulzar of Co-water International, Zuhra, Fahad Khan of KpIT Board, and others spoke.

The panel discussion included aneela Naz, amna Durrani, Mahweesh ayub, Osama Khelji, and Nausheen Shafiq. In her address, Caretaker special advisor salma Begum stated that the federal and provincial governments make policies, but it is critical to put those policies into action; people’s minds must be educated, and men and women will have equal opportunities. when discussing the significance of technology, she stated that technology education has become necessary for women in the modern era, which will create many opportunities for women to advance. she went on to say that the social welfare department is taking concrete steps to empower women. speakers at the event stressed the importance of women’s digital literacy. The issue, complaints, online FIRs, and various suggestions for resolving women’s problems and developing women were all discussed.