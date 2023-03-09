Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja met the National Women's Football Team in Lahore.

While extending International Women’s Day greetings, the SAPM on Youth Affairs said: "We greatly cherish the role of women in the country's progress. We will keep working on women's empowerment. Pakistan takes great pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation.

“Despite the lack of equal resources and opportunities, women around the globe have achieved remarkable success in almost every sphere of life,” she added.

On the occasion, Captain Pakistan National Women Team Maria Khan said: “We are very hopeful for the upcoming assignment and will try to give our best. As we finished second in the Four-Nation Cup held in Saudi Arabia, the morale of the team is very high and we are being prepared very well.”

On the other hand, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the fixtures of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Qualifiers which are all set to kick off on the 5th of April in Tajikistan.

The women in green will play their first match against the Philippines on the 5th of April. They will play their second and third match against Hong Kong and the host Tajikistan on the 8th and 11th of April, respectively. Moreover, the travel schedule shall be announced in due course.