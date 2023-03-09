Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized an impressive Women’s Seminar in connection with International Women’s Day at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) ELibrary on Wednesday. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Dr. Asma Shami, ex-Chairperson Ladies Golf, were the guests of honour at the largely-attended seminar. Former and current female sports players and officials, students of different colleges and universities, women from various departments including Rescue 1122 and important personalities also participated in the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that women have an imperative role in every field of life. “No society could be completed without women. The provincial metropolis Lahore is being administered by a competent woman DC Lahore Rafia Haider. Our young girls must take inspiration from her.”

The Secretary Sports said Punjab govt is taking effective measures for making women self-reliant and independent under e-Rozgar Programme. “Our talented girl Bisma has earned a hefty amount of over Rs 3 million in three-year time from e-Rozgar Programme.” In her address, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said: “Women need to put up more efforts to become respectable and dignified citizens. Women have plenty of opportunities in the field of education and they should take maximum benefit from the programs of the Youth Affairs Department to excel at higher level,” she said. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that every day is a women’s day due to their key role in different important positions. “Women are being given equal opportunities in Youth Affairs and Sports Departments.

The e-Rozgar programme is being expanded further to provide more opportunities to women across the province to earn a respectable livelihood.” Dr. Asma Shami, ex-Chairperson in ladies golf in Pakistan, added to the above, saying, “Women have to create space for themselves, through a hardworking competitive environment, without asking for any concessions, simply by being the best!” During Women’s Day Seminar, former international women hockey player Rabia Qadir held a panel discussion on ‘the role of women in sports’ as a Moderator while Dr. Asma Shami, who has built ladies golf in Pakistan from a subsidiary level to an international level, Munazza Shahee, the only lady golf referee, who has passed Level 1 and 2, both with Distinctions, Olympian Shabana Akhtar and exint’l hockey player Saman Junaid participated in the discussion. In the end, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman gave away souvenirs to DC Lahore Rafia Haider and DG SBP Tariq Qureshi, who also handed over a souvenir to Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan also gave away souvenirs to high-achiever women and all the participants of panel discussion.