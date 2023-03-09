Share:

Peshawar - Muhammad Ishaq, president sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI), underscored the need of tapping rich mineral resources and potentials to bring economic stability, prosperity and development in the country. speaking during an inland study visit of participants of the 36th Mid-career Management Course of National Institute of Management Islamabad here on wednesday, spearheaded by the NIM Islamabad Directing staff Ms seemi a Khan at Chamber house, Ishaq called for revamping business and trade related institutions. Besides, he called for bringing change in relevant laws, and stressed the need for framing business related policies after proper consultation with business community.

The sCCI chief said that sCCI has already chalked out a holistic roadmap for attracting investment in the country. he demanded pragmatic steps to broaden the existing tax-base by bringing new people under the tax-net and reduce taxes ratio. he emphasised that sustainable policies are essential to overcome the present economic crisis. apart from sCCI Vice president ejaz afridi, former presidents Faiz Muhammad Faizi, sherbaz, Ziaul haq, Jalil Jan and members of the sCCI executive committee, traders, industrialists and exporters were present in the meeting. Ishaq briefed the officers regarding various projects being initiated under his leadership especially 2 project, industries-academia linkages, skill-training sessions, advancement and other key initiatives for the welfare and resolution of issues of the business community.

He said that sCCI is playing a role as a bridge between government institutions and the business community, and added concerted efforts are afoot to attract investment and industrialization in the province. Ishaq praised the law enforcement agencies for bringing improvement in security situation in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, because peace and stability is crucial for promotion of trade and economic activities. he urged the government to take proactive steps for transfer of technology.