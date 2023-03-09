Share:

The government in Punjab is not making any attempts at hiding its intentions to target the PTI, which is extremely concerning and only pushes the country further into a state of chaos and instability. On Wednesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was forced to call off the party’s rally in Lahore in the wake of the Punjab government’s crackdown on participants following the imposition of Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Kicking off its election campaign, the PTI was planning to take out a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar and Mr. Khan along with other leaders were expected to be in attendance. Following the imposition of Section 144 however, the launch of the canvassing drive has been postponed until Saturday. It is also extremely unfortunate to see that the government launched a crackdown on PTI workers, with some workers being picked up, water cannons being used against protestors, and some instances of police officers smashing car windows as well.

These instances are very reminiscent of the tactics employed by the Punjab government last year ahead of the PTI long march. It is an obvious attempt at controlling the support and street power of the PTI ahead of the elections. But it is foolish of the government to assume that they can suppress the party’s popularity and support using brute force. If history is any indication, it will have the very opposite effect.

The reasons furnished by Mr. Rana Sanaullah regarding the imposition of Section 144 are also not very convincing. Of course, the security situation has deteriorated all across the country with the resurgence of militants, but the PTI rally cannot be solely targeted when the PSL tournament is going on at the same time, along with other rallies also taking place on the very same day. This is blatant political persecution, and those running the affairs in Punjab have enough experience of the same. Unfortunately, it appears that there was no wisdom to be gleaned from being on the other side of the rope. This is a sad and dangerous state of affairs for a country that is already embroiled in multiple crises.