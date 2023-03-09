Share:

QUETTA - A seminar and awareness walk was organised in Model High School Dhadar regarding the children’s school enrollment campaign on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by the government and the UNICEF. People from vari­ous walks of life attended the seminar. While addressing the seminar and walk, Depu­ty Commissioner (DC) Agha Samiullah, District Education Officer (DEO) Masood Halim Muhammad Azam Marri, and other speakers said that every citizen should enroll his children upto the age of five in school as education is the basic right of every child. They said it is the duty of par­ents to equip their children with precious knowledge and education. The speak­ers further said that parents should enroll their children in schools and equip them with the best education so that those children can play an important role in the so­ciety. They said that parents, political and religious par­ties, media, journalists and welfare organisations should play their role in fulfilling the national duty together with the education department.