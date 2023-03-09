Share:

Islamabad - Serena Hotels hosted a networking breakfast to celebrate International Women’s Day to honour, appreciate, and laud women who have excelled through achieving success in their professional careers. The invitees included members of the diplomatic community, representatives of international agencies, corporate sector, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Serena associates, and other women who have been striving to change behaviours for the betterment of women.

These women are focused on paving way for the young and talented women in exploring their potential for career development and economic independence.

The meet and greet started in the foyer where the women had an immersive experience of arts and crafts on display, along with an auditory delight of soulful melodies where a beautiful cake was cut towards the end of the ceremony, re-iterating the celebration of Women’s Day.

The chief guest for the occasion was the First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi. The guest list included accomplished women from all walks of life who graced the occasion with their collective presence. Keynote speakers: Ms. Naima Ansari, who has been part of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ms. Ayla Majeed, the first Muslim South Asian Pakistani woman in the role of Vice President (VP) of the ACCA and Ms. Kashmala Khan Former Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, shared their experiences with the audience.

Begum Samina Alvi also spoke about the efforts that the government has been making for gender parity through different initiatives and emphasized on the importance of providing women an inclusive and fair working environment, regardless of the field they choose.