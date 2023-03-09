Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sher­ry Rehman on Wednesday marked International Women’s Day by honoring the women of Pakistan at an event organized by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus. In attendance were Secretary of the Cau­cus Shahida Rehmani, and Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a news release said. Minister Rehman said, “Women who hold positions of power today owe a debt of gratitude to trailblaz­ers like Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose sacrifices paved the way for us to enter the political mainstream and effect change. But the fight for gen­der equality is far from over, with the UN Chief warn­ing that it may take as long as 300 years to achieve. However, we cannot afford to wait decades or even years to act. Each of us must do our part, both profes­sionally and personally, to bring us closer to the goal of women’s equality.” The Minister called on elites to address the cultural and societal barriers preventing women from obtaining their rights. “From elites to the bottom of the pyramid, there are obstacles of culture and vultures, who stand as a barrier in front of women and stop them from obtaining their rights”she said.