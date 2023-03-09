Share:

KARACHI-A Station House Officer (SHO) and two personnel were suspended for keeping a citizen in illegal custody for ransom.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar Niazi on Wednesday suspended SHO Quaidabad police station Ashraf Jan and two other personnel for keeping a citizen namely Hassan in illegal confinement and demanding ransom from his wife, according to spokesman for Malir Police. The victim was recovered from a torcher cell at Quaidabad police station during a raid by the Magistrate, upon complaint of victim’s wife Maham. Maham had approached the court for recovery of her husband from illegal custody of the said police officials. She maintained in her petition that her husband Hassan was forcefully abducted by two men in civil dress who were identified as Rafiullah Marwat and Shah Khalid special party working for SHO Quaidabad police station. Maham then was asked to pay an amount of Rs0.5 million for release of her husband.

Upon recovery of the victim from illegal custody, the SHO concerned and other personnel were directed to appear before court on Thursday by the Magistrate. The SSP Malir taking notice of the incident, suspended the SHO and both personnel and ordered Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Quaidabad to conduct an inquiry into the matter.