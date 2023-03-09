Share:

Myocardial infection is a silent killer. It is the leading cause of death, claiming 50,000 lives each day, which means it kills one person every 1.7 seconds. This disease is caused by high cholesterol levels in the body, which is why doctors recommend checking your cholesterol levels when you turn 40 years old. Cholesterol can accumulate in the coronary artery, which is made up of three layers: the inner layer, the middle layer, and the outer layer.

The inner layer of the coronary artery is thin, making it easier for cholesterol to accumulate there. The middle layer, on the other hand, is thick, and when cholesterol builds up between the inner and middle layers, it creates a blockage that prevents blood from reaching the heart muscle. When blood supply to the heart muscle is disrupted, the heart cannot contract and relax, and when this happens, blood supply to the entire body is affected, ultimately resulting in death. The only way to prevent this disease is to monitor your cholesterol levels regularly.

DADSHAH BAHADUR,

Quetta.