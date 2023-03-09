Share:

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an alleged gang of robbers involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs and other street crimes in different areas. Accused identified as Muhammad Waqas, Imran Rafiq Alvi, Shahnawaz and Murtaza were arrested on a tip-off from Gulistan Jauhar area of the city, according to SSP SIU. The notorious gang was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks and ATMs at gunpoint and encounters with police to escape the arrest. Four pistol rounds and two motorcycles were recovered from their possession. During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that they had been arrested by different police stations and SIU also in over 12 cases. Cases against the arrested had been registered upon recovery of illegal arms and ammunition from their possession at SIU police station. Further investigations were underway.