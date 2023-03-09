Share:

A poster-making competition was organized among the students NCA on the topic of environmental changes.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja inaugurated the exhibition of posters on the topic of climate change.

The participants of the exhibition appreciated the creative posters of the students of NCA Design Department. Speaking on this occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that plantation is indispensable to deal with the challenges of environmental changes.

She further said that she always had a desire to come to NCA, as NCA is a historical institution and students from here make the name of Pakistan famous by reaching high positions abroad.

In that, National College of Arts has valuable services for art and its various fields. Vice-Chancellor NCA Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari said that a campaign has been initiated to make NCA green, moreover, everyone has to deal with the challenges of climate change together.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja along with Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari also started the plantation drive by planting saplings.