WASHINGTON - Texas executed on Tuesday night a prisoner convicted of murdering his wife and her daughter. Gary Green, 51, received a lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, in the eastern part of the vast southern US state, and was pronounced dead at 7:07 pm (0107 GMT) on Wednesday. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for having stabbed his wife and drowned her six-year-old daughter in a bathtub in Dallas the year before. The morning of the murders, his wife had sent Green a letter saying she wanted to break up. He then wrote back that he planned to “take five lives” in response, according to local media. His wife’s two sons, ages nine and 12, survived murder attempts by Green, before he also attempted to kill himself by ingesting large doses of medications. In the years since his conviction, Green’s lawyers have unsuccessfully tried to appeal his death sentence, arguing that he has suffered from psychological problems and intellectual disabilities.