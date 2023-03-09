Share:

Security forces on Thursday pipped three more terrorists in a sanitization operation conducted day after six terrorists were killed in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces had launched an operation to clear the area after killing six militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the vicinity on Wednesday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.