Share:

New York - Two people died and eight were injured in a crush after a concert by rapper Glorilla in rochester, New York. Police said the crowd began to surge and rush toward the exit, possibly when they thought they heard gunshots. however, there was “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred”, rochester police lieutenant Nicholas adams told aBC News. Glorilla, who had finished performing before the incident, said she was “devastated and heartbroken”.

The Memphis musician, whose song F.N.F. (Let’s Go) was nominated for best rap performance at last month’s Grammy awards, said she did not hear about the crush until she left the venue. “My fans mean the world to me,” she wrote on social media. “Praying for their families and for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.” Police said the incident began shortly after the concert ended at the armory venue on sunday night.