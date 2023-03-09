Share:

Have we ever made an effort to lift our heads from our cell phones and acknowledge the people sitting beside us? Despite being physically together, we are often miles apart. Social media is intriguing, allowing us to interact with people of our choosing, but it can also be a catalyst for losing real-life relationships. When was the last time we sat with our family without checking our phones? We have many friends on social media, but how many do we interact with? Some we never meet in person, and some don’t even speak our language.

Social media is changing our lives, from the way we get our news to the way we connect with each other. We conduct our campaigns and protests on social media, preferring “slacktivism” and minimizing face-to-face interactions. We favor texting over conversation or meetups. According to the Global Web Index, we spend an average of two hours on social media per day, which is increasing at a rate of two minutes per day. Spending so much time on social media can detach us from the real world. It provides addictive, bite-sized chunks of recognition in the form of likes, followers, points, streaks, and comments. Moreover, it provokes a sense of comparison and insecurity, leading us to take seventy selfies just to post one. Many of us suffer from anxiety and depression due to the competitive nature of social media.

Therefore, we may not be able to stop using social media, but we can certainly cut back on it.

MUEEZA KHURRAM,

Lahore.