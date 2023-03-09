Share:

MULTAN - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) prepared a special plan for recovery of pending dues from defaulters as crackdown drive against de­faulters and illegal connections was on the card.

The department has set a deadline for defaulters and regularisation of connections by March 15 and it was the last chance for payment of dues and to get their connections regularised.

Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that an effective drive would be launched after deadline period and sewerage and water con­nections also be disconnected.

The cases would be got reg­istered against consumers over restoring connections without permission while the property of the defaulters also be used to seal under land revenue act.

The lists of all defaulters will be made public through print, electronic and social media and a special desk has also been es­tablished at WASA head office to facilitate the consumers which will provide special facility to them till March 15.

He said that the reservations of the consumers regarding cor­rection of bills would also be re­moved on war footing basis.

The WASA MD urged the con­sumers to avail the opportunity immediately.

TRADERS EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER STREET CRIMES

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concerns over rising incidents of street crimes in different bazaars and suburbs and demanded of the relevant authorities to take im­mediate action.

A delegation of Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan led by south Punjab President Shiekh Javed Akhtar met the City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Rana Mansoor ul Haq and conveyed the concerns of the traders.

The delegation stated that the police were harassing the trad­ers instead of extending coop­eration. They alleged that the incidents of robberies and theft had increased. They demanded increasing police patrolling in the bazaars and streets.

The CPO assured of all pos­sible cooperation in that regard.

“Traders are performing a vi­tal role in country’s uplift. The reservations of the traders will be addressed soon,” he assured.

He also instructed SHOs of all police stations to keep in con­tact with traders organisations of all bazaars of the city.

On the occasion, traders from Bohar Gate, Shaheen Market, Chowk Shaheedan, Akbar Road among others were also present.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH BY OUTLAWS

A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified outlaws near Chawanwali Pull at Nauba­har Canal here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving the call through emergency helpline 1122 in which the caller said that two outlaws attacked a man and injured him with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

However, the police con­cerned have also started an in­vestigation into the incident.

The deceased was later identi­fied as Rashid Hussain (30) son of Malik Kalu resident of Sultan Colony Muzaffargarh.