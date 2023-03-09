MULTAN - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) prepared a special plan for recovery of pending dues from defaulters as crackdown drive against defaulters and illegal connections was on the card.
The department has set a deadline for defaulters and regularisation of connections by March 15 and it was the last chance for payment of dues and to get their connections regularised.
Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that an effective drive would be launched after deadline period and sewerage and water connections also be disconnected.
The cases would be got registered against consumers over restoring connections without permission while the property of the defaulters also be used to seal under land revenue act.
The lists of all defaulters will be made public through print, electronic and social media and a special desk has also been established at WASA head office to facilitate the consumers which will provide special facility to them till March 15.
He said that the reservations of the consumers regarding correction of bills would also be removed on war footing basis.
The WASA MD urged the consumers to avail the opportunity immediately.
TRADERS EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER STREET CRIMES
Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concerns over rising incidents of street crimes in different bazaars and suburbs and demanded of the relevant authorities to take immediate action.
A delegation of Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan led by south Punjab President Shiekh Javed Akhtar met the City Police Officer (CPO) Rana Mansoor ul Haq and conveyed the concerns of the traders.
The delegation stated that the police were harassing the traders instead of extending cooperation. They alleged that the incidents of robberies and theft had increased. They demanded increasing police patrolling in the bazaars and streets.
The CPO assured of all possible cooperation in that regard.
“Traders are performing a vital role in country’s uplift. The reservations of the traders will be addressed soon,” he assured.
He also instructed SHOs of all police stations to keep in contact with traders organisations of all bazaars of the city.
On the occasion, traders from Bohar Gate, Shaheen Market, Chowk Shaheedan, Akbar Road among others were also present.
MAN STABBED TO DEATH BY OUTLAWS
A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified outlaws near Chawanwali Pull at Naubahar Canal here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving the call through emergency helpline 1122 in which the caller said that two outlaws attacked a man and injured him with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon.
The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.
However, the police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident.
The deceased was later identified as Rashid Hussain (30) son of Malik Kalu resident of Sultan Colony Muzaffargarh.