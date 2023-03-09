Share:

MIRPURKHAS-Asgharia Pakistan in collaboration with FIFA-- Canadian Social welfare organisation arranged a collective marriages ceremony for poor couples of flood-affected families here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, 34 couples of Sindhiri, Mirwah Gorchani, Jhado, Naokot and Khan tied the knot in a local marriage hall.

Household items worth Rs. 80,000 were given to each couple, including bed, charpoys, wardrobe, sewing machine, clothes of bride and groom, slippers. Food was served for the 400 people who came with the bride and groom in the local wedding hall. 10 bridegrooms participated in the marriage ceremony.

Earlier a similar collective wedding ceremony was also held in Mirwah Gorchani for 56 flood-affected couples on February 7.