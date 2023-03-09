Share:

CHITRAL - The world health Organization provided an ambulance, a well-equipped ambulance with modern facilities, to Kailash Valley’s only Basic health Unit (BhU), a tourist destination of international importance. BhU Bomburit was given an ambulance by a minority member of the National assembly two decades ago, but its regular maintenance had become ineffective due to a lack of care and attention, and the ambulance was rendered inoperable; now, whO has provided the hospital with a new ambulance. a function in this regard was also held at BhU Bomburit.

The chief guest on this occasion was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad ali, who was joined by District police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah, District health Officer (DHO) Dr Fayaz rumi, Dr salim saifullah, Dr Farman Nizar, Dr willi Kailash, and other guests. while welcoming the guests, Khalil shaikh, the valley’s newly elected chairman, emphasised the valley’s problems. Deputy Chairman Lok rehmat Kailash also mentioned roads, wheat warehouses, internet, and other issues, and demanded that the road be opened and construction begin immediately. Bibi shahra Kailash presented traditional gifts to the guests on this occasion.

The elders of the area complained that the 2015 floods destroyed the valley, but the rehabilitation work had not yet been completed. They also demanded that the Bomburit canal be channelized, which prompted the Deputy Commissioner to issue section 144 and instruct the police not to allow anyone to illegally obtain sand from the canal. speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stated that he and his staff are available to serve the public at all hours of the day and night and that this is not a favour to the public because they are paid for their efforts. he also directed that the area be cleaned and debris removed from the Bomburit Canal regularly. he also stated that a local committee will be formed to carry out practical work to solve the area’s problems and improve the people’s economy through tourism. he stated that the district administration, in collaboration with the public, will promote controlled tourism here so that the environment is not harmed, tourists come, and locals benefit.

Later, the DC formally dedicated the new ambulance. Dr Wali, the first Kailash doctor from this valley, stated that there are heart diseases here and that we want to establish a diagnostic centre here and send the results to hayatabad Medical Complex peshawar, where senior cardiologists will treat heart patients for free. similarly, he stated that by providing wheelchairs to disabled children, we will bring back smiles to their faces and that they will collect funds for the welfare of Kailash and the Muslim communities and use them to treat the poor and deserving people, as well as continue to cooperate with them. Dr asad and other whO staff, local women and men, police officers, elected councillors, moderators, the local chairman, and social workers all attended the event, which concluded with prayerful words.