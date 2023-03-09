Share:

LAHORE - A sparkling half-century by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and an all-round performance by Nida Dar helped Super Women defeat Amazons by eight wickets in the Women’s League exhibition match to go one-up at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt scored unbeaten 53 and Nida Dar followed her 3-25 with the ball and unbeaten 23 with the bat as the two batters put on 68 runs for the unbroken third wicket to help Super Women achieve the 132-run target with more than four overs to spare. Athapaththu (23 off 13) and Muneeba (33 off 27) also excelled with bat.

Nashra Sundhu and Anam Amin took one wicket each. Earlier, Amazons, batting first, piled up a total of 132- 9 in 20 overs – thanks to a 35-ball 38 by Aliya Riaz. Beaumont (24 off 18), Maia Bouchier (18 off 15) and Fatima Sana also batted well. For Super Women, Nida Dar returned figures of 3-25, while Tuba Hasan took 2-18.