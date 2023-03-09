Share:

LARKANA - Larkana Commissioner, Ghanwar Ali Leghari has said that in Sindh women are oppressed in the name of honor, here we kill our daughters and sisters in the name of honor on the basis of misunderstanding. We have been and are a respectful society but unfortunately in the name of honor we martyr our girls like flowers without any confirmation. He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized in Darul Aman here on Wednesday in connection with International Women’s Day. Laghari said that we have to improve our attitudes towards women, we have to struggle against such injustices, we have to support these oppressed women. He said that girls at the age of 15 and 16 are being sexually abused in the name of marriage, which is illegal and a criminal act. He said that there is a law in Sindh that marrying girls under the age of 18 is a crime and against the law. If such girls are married, it is considered as sexual abuse, he added.

He said that this law of Sindh has been confirmed in the Shariat Court recently. He said that we need to implement this law in its true spirit. He said that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, I request that all parties should come forward to raise awareness about women’s rights. He said that every possible support will be provided for the welfare of the women living in Darul Aman, facilities will be provided to them and we will do our best for the oppressed women.

He announced to give TV to Darul Aman and said that I will visit Darul Aman from time to time and we will meet the women living here and solve their problems. He said, “I salute those girls who fight oppression, they are braver than the millions of men who kill women in the name of honor.”

Shamim Ara, in charge of Darul Aman, said that today’s program is being held in the name of those women who are weak and struggle for their rights with bare hands. The program was celebrated in cooperation with the International Rescue Committee.