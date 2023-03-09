Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has urged his party workers to prepare for general elections.

PPP sources said that Zardari was willing to go into the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhaw before the polls in other provinces and the centre. “There is still a question mark on the pro­posed elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but we are ready for it. Zardari wants the elections to take place (in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) as scheduled,” said a close aide of the PPP supremo.

He told The Nation that Zardari had started work in Punjab to win maximum number of seats in the influential province.“The PPP is ready for both options. Simultaneous elections have been a tradition and looks a better option but the consti­tution allows separate polls (in different provinc­es),” he added. Another PPP leader said Zardari had been holding meetings with the party work­ers and was also in contact with possible allies for seat adjustments. “As he (Zardari) has already said we are not part of the PDM (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz) so we are free to take our own decisions,” the close aide said.

Meanwhile yesterday, Zardari said that the roles played by the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and martyr of democracy, Benazir Bhutto (BB) for the sake of the nation are beacons for the women. In his International Women’s Day message, he said the PPP was trying to provide a dignified place and safe society to women by following the phi­losophy of Benazir Bhutto. Highlighting initiatives of Benazir Bhutto, he said Benazir Bhutto had ensured the participation of women in state affairs.